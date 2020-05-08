Former NBA Player Shannon Brown Arrested for Firing Gun at People in Open House Error

Former Los Angeles Laker Shannon Brown was arrested last Saturday, after he allegedly fired gunshots at two people who entered his property because they saw a “For Sale” sign.

Brown, 34, who lives in Georgia, allegedly pulled his gun on the people on May 2nd.

According to TMZ Sports:

A Tyrone Police Department spokesperson says the alleged victims called at around 9:45 PM … claiming earlier in the day, Brown had fired rounds at them in a “for sale” home mixup. The police spokesperson says the two individuals claim they were out searching for houses in the Tyrone, GA area … when they saw one with a “For Sale” sign on it. Officers say the individuals entered through an open gate … and say the two people claim when they got to the door, they were told to come in. The police spokesperson says once the individuals were inside … they say Brown confronted them, before ultimately agreeing to let them ago. But, the two say as they were leaving … Brown fired 5 to 6 shots at them. The spokesperson says when cops investigated … they found one shell casing in the area — and eventually arrested the former NBA player for aggravated assault.

Brown was bonded out of prison on May 4th. During his career, Brown won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and played for eight different teams before leaving the league in 2014.

