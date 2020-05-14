University of Florida Offers to Host NFL Games

With the warm-weather state of Florida already open for business, the University of Florida has offered its facilities for pro sports looking for a place to play.

Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin jumped in to offer his university’s facilities after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that all professional sports are welcome in the Sunshine State, ESPN reported.

“I’ve already spoke with some of our colleges, like the University of Florida,” DeSantis said in an appearance on Thursday. “They got a great football stadium, the Swamp, that’s not used on Sundays. So, if an NFL team needs a place to land, we could work that out too.”

Stricklin sad he “reached out” to the governor’s office to remind him that the University of Florida has world class facilities.

“Our priority is the well-being of Gator student-athletes, staff and fans, and we are working toward the day when we can once again engage with those groups safely on campus,” Strickln said in his statement on Thursday. “Following Governor DeSantis’ comment yesterday inviting other pro teams to participate in our state, I reached out to remind him that UF and Gainesville have world class health care facilities, an iconic football stadium, a state-of-the-art basketball arena and a brand-new baseball ballpark within two hours of cities with professional franchises. We’ve been receiving excellent guidance from our state and health care officials, and when those groups believe it is safe to host college and pro sporting events in Florida, we will be prepared to do so.”

The school, though, remains closed to in-person classes, and the school’s sports programs are still on hold for now.

However, with the state beginning its phase one re-opening process, that is expected to change soon.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.