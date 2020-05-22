Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing Tests Positive for Coronavirus

On Friday, Georgetown university announced that one of its legendary basketball players and current head coach Patrick Ewing, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said in a statement. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

The news comes in the same week that the NCAA gave schools the approval to hold on-campus voluntary workouts with their athletes beginning on June 1st.

Ewing reportedly contracted the virus while away from the team, lowering the risk of infection to the rest of the team and staff.

Ewing, 57, is currently receiving care at a local D.C. hospital.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn