The DoubleStar Star10 pistol is a compact powerhouse that will flawlessly crank out .308 Win. rounds at wild hogs across the field, targets downrange, or a life-or-death threat that kicks in the door of your home in the middle of the night.

The STAR10 promises and delivers, and it looks incredible doing it.

The compact design of the pistol translates into a quick pull up and on target when the firearm is carried via a sling. After all, the STAR10 measures approximately 24 inches from the tip of the flash hider to the rear of the pistol and the overall length is approximately 31 inches when you include the length of the pistol brace affixed to the gun.

The gun’s diminutive size keeps the entirety of the firearm close–even when shouldered–in order to make it easy to control/maneuver, whether you find yourself walking through a field when you could be surprised by dangerous game or clearing a hallway in the middle of the night after hearing noises that spell trouble.

The STAR10 ships with a 20-round magazine and is optics ready. We outfitted ours with fixed sights, and later traded those for a Sightmark M-Spec Ultra Shot Sight for close quarter, low-light firing/practice.

The STAR10 ran flawlessly on round after round of Federal Power-Shok Soft Point 150 grain rounds, as well as PPU Rifle Line 150 grain Soft Point target ammo, both of which we acquired with the utmost convenience from Ammo.com.

The STAR10 is built in Kentucky, USA, and designed to last a lifetime.

On April 18, 2018, Breitbart News reported using a DoubleStar lower receiver to complete an AR-15 build. The quality and pride in weaponry we saw in that receiver is present throughout the STAR10 as well.

