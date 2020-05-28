Yankees Sponsor Zoom Lessons for Kids Unable to Attend Baseball Camp

New York Yankees players Mike Ford and David Hale are giving online baseball lessons to kids who are unable to attend baseball camp due to coronavirus cancellations.

The players are set to host lessons on Internet conference service Zoom for kids who would normally be attending the camp in New Rochelle, New York, PageSix reported.

Camp coach Darren Gurney praised the effort, saying, “In the absence of the boys’ ability to play, it is so important to continue to foster their love of the game and to encourage them to stay fit. We are grateful for the opportunity to hear from top MLB talent.”

Topics of the videos will include pitching and hitting tips, as well as ways to “stay motivated” despite being shut up in your home, thanks to the coronavirus lockdowns.

The team has engaged in a number of actions during this pandemic.

The team announced a $1.4 million distress fund for team and stadium employees who have lost salaries and work time due to the shutdowns. In another effort, the team donated cloth to make PPEs that would otherwise have gone into uniform making.

