49ers Owner Jed York Says Blacks, ‘Other Oppressed Minorities’ Face ‘Systemic Discrimination’

San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York is decrying “systemic discrimination” and offering a $1 million donation to combat racism as some of America’s largest cities burn from widespread rioting.

On the tail of the second night of protests and rioting in response to the police-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, York took to his Twitter account to offer money to help activists push the “social justice” agenda.

“People throughout our country are hurting. Emotions are raw and rightfully so. Heinous acts have been committed in recent weeks,” York insisted in his Sunday tweet.

“Before we are able to realize impactful change, we must first have the courage and compassion as human beings to come together and acknowledge the problem: Black men, women and children and other oppressed minorities continue to be systematically discriminated against,” York exclaimed.

“The 49ers organization is committing to support the legislative priorities of the Players Coalition and to donating $1 million dollars to local and national organizations who are creating change,” the billionaire NFL owner concluded.

The Players Coalition is the group of players formed in 2017 to address the NFL’s alarm about the fan revolt over quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s year-long protest against the country by refusing to stand for the national anthem.

The 49ers offered to extend Kaepernick’s contract for the 2017 season, but the player refused the offer. He subsequently could not find a team to sign him and has been on the sidelines since the end of the 2016 season.

