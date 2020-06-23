LeBron James Asks Athletes, Entertainers, to Use Their ‘Incredible Influence’ to ‘Demand Change’

L.A. Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter Tuesday to ask his fellow celebs to “demand change,” though he seemed a bit unsure of how to go about that goal.

“To my brothers and sisters in sports and arts,” James tweeted. “We have incredible influence in our community. We need to use this moment to demand change.”

Still, he seemed a bit unsure about just how to enact that “change.”

“I gotta be honest…I struggle with what to demand because so damn much needs to change. But I’m starting with our right to vote.”

To my brothers and sisters in sports and arts. We have incredible influence in our community. We need to use this moment to demand change. I gotta be honest…I struggle with what to demand because so damn much needs to change. But I’m starting with our right to vote. — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2020

James was likely alluding to his latest pet project, the “More Than a Vote” organization. The group aims to track down and highlight the “voter suppression” he believes is keeping blacks from voting.

“Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James said of his new effort early in June. “How long is up to us. We don’t know. But we feel like we’re getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference.”

James has also enlisted the support of other pro athletes and actors.

Others involved in James’ new get-out-the-vote effort include Eric Bledsoe, Draymond Green, Trae Young, and Alvin Kamara, Udonis Haslem, Sam Perkins, Stephen Jackson, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Comedian Kevin Hart and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.