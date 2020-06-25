NFL Cancels Cowboys, Steelers Hall of Fame Game Due to Coronavirus

June 25 (UPI) — The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame Game preseason clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers due to the coronavirus pandemic. The game was scheduled for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio.

Sources told ESPN and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday that the game was canceled. The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony — scheduled for Aug. 8 — has been postponed.

The cancellation marks the first time the NFL has canceled a game due to the pandemic. The league made its first pandemic-related schedule alteration in May when it moved four international games back to the United States.

NFL team facilities remained closed to players but training camps are scheduled to open in late July. The Hall of Fame game is the first preseason game on the NFL’s annual schedule.

The Steelers and Cowboys are expected to keep their preseason matchup for a 2021 Hall of Fame Game. NFL owners are set to have a conference call Thursday about the pandemic.

The first game on the new preseason schedule is now between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 13 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.