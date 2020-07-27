Report: Marlins-Orioles, Yankees-Phillies Games Postponed as MLB Attempts to Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

Major League Baseball has decided to cancel tonight’s Phillies-Yankees and Marlins-Orioles games, as the league tries to minimize the damage of a possible coronavirus outbreak.

From ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

Updating the Miami Marlins’ outbreak: The total number of infected players is 11 of the 33 who have been traveling with the team and two coaches, sources tell ESPN. The Marlins-Orioles and Yankees-Phillies games tonight have been postponed. For now, the rest may be played. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that eight players and two coaches on the Miami Marlins had tested positive for the coronavirus. Those new positive cases are in addition to the four positive cases the Marlins already knew they had. Given that the Marlins played the Phillies on Sunday and could have infected players on that roster as well, MLB has decided to cancel tonight’s game against the Yankees.

The Marlins and Orioles are canceled out of the same abundance of caution.

Major League Baseball is the only major sports league attempting a restart without keeping players in a bubble. The NBA, a bubble league, has reported no new cases since July 13th. In addition, Major League Soccer, another bubble league, has had zero positive cases through 884 tests.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn