TCU Coach Gary Patterson Apologizes for Using N-Word While Telling Player Not to Use the Word

Texas Christian University head coach Gary Patterson has apologized for his “unacceptable” use of the n-word, even though he only used it while trying to get a player to stop using the word.

Patterson scolded himself for using the racial slur adding, “I have always encouraged our players to do better and be better, and I must live by the same standards.”

On Monday, redshirt freshman Dylan Jordan accused the coach of using the word during an argument at a recent practice.

Patterson reportedly began the argument warning Jordan, “You’re a f**king brat I’ll send you back to Pitt.” Jordan’s hometown is Pittsburgh, Kansas.

In his tweet about the incident, Jordan added that he retorted, “I ain’t did nothin,” to which coach Patterson reportedly replied, “you’ve been saying n***as in the meeting room.”

Jordan apparently helped organize a boycott of practices until coach Patterson apologized for using the word.

“This behavior is not okay now or ever, and there needs to be repercussions to these actions,” Jordan exclaimed.

In his Tuesday, Patterson added, “I met with our Seniors and Leadership Council last night about how we move forward as a team, together.

“We are committed as individuals and as a program to fighting racial injustice of any kind,” he said.

Still, not all the players backed Jordan’s attempt to blame the coach. Senior tight end Artayvious Lynn put out his own statement saying that Patterson wasn’t directing the word at anyone, but only uttered it to get Jordan to stop saying it all the time.

Lynn wrote, “you (n-word) was never stated to anyone or never said. Coach P was trying to get Dylan to stop saying the word period. In my 5 years of being at TCU I have definitely experienced much racism. I never experienced being call a (n-word) by any coach.”

Patterson has become the winningest coach in TCU history, totaling a 172-70 record in 20 seasons. Under his leadership, the Horned Frogs have finished in the Top 10 six times.

