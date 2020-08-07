Giants’ DeAndre Baker Charged with Four Counts of Robbery

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was charged in Florida on Friday, with four counts of robbery with a firearm, according to Broward State Attorney Mike Satz.

Baker, along with Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, are accused of stealing watches and cash from four men at a party in Miramar, Florida, on May 13.

“The robbery case recently drew headlines when a search warrant revealed police were looking into how the four victims reportedly received a total of $55,000 in cash at the Miami office of Michael Grieco, a state lawmaker and the lawyer for Dunbar, a 28-year-old Seattle Seahawks player who had been Baker’s co-defendant,” according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“Prosecutors won’t file criminal charges against Dunbar, because of insufficient evidence, the State Attorney’s Office said Friday.”

If convicted, Baker will face a mandatory minimum of ten years and a maximum of life in prison.

