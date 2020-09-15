‘Very Genuine’: Jerry Jones Not Upset by Cowboys Anthem Protest

We’ve come a very long way from, if we don’t stand, we won’t play.

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, who once upon a time said his team would not play if they protested the anthem, says he is not upset by Dontari Poe’s anthem protest from this weekend.

For the first time ever a Cowboys player kneels during the national anthem, Dontari Poe. Jerry Jones seen standing with his hand over his chest. #4TheCowboys #Cowboys #Anthem #NationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/VkcBcdDirv — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) September 14, 2020

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said he felt like the Cowboys players gave the moment of protest, “the sensitivity.”

“I thought our players, I thought they gave it the sensitivity,” Jones said. “They showed respect to Poe’s decision there.”

Jones had previously vowed to walk back his anti-protest stance.

“All in all,” Jones mused, “I thought our team was very real, very genuine in the way it approached it.”

The NFL saw a rash of protests during its opening weekend. Correspondingly, the league saw massive drops in ratings for all but a few select games.