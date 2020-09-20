WATCH: UFC Fighter Colby Covington After Big Win: ‘If You Thought That Was a Beating, Wait Till Nov. 3’

Colby Covington took care of business in a dominating performance over former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday night. And he wasted no time in prognosticating that President Trump will deal a similarly decisive defeat to Joe Biden in November.

In his post-fight interview, Covington relieved UFC briadcaster Jon Anik of his duties for a moment so he could inform viewers of his political forecast.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise,” Covington said. “If you thought that was a beating, wait till November 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That’s gonna be a landslide.

Covington also took a shot at “woke” athletes such as LeBron James.

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” he said. “This world would not be safe without you guys. You keep us safe and not these woke athletes. I’m sick of these woke athletes and [these] spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

“Saturday’s main event was billed as one of the biggest grudge matches in the history of the UFC welterweight division,” ESPN reported. “Covington and Woodley have a long history, including both once representing American Top Team. Woodley flew the younger Covington into his hometown of St. Louis as a training partner in 2014, and the two had a falling-out.”

Covington dominated every minute of the fight, all the way up until it was stopped by the referee after Woodley appeared to injure his rib early in the fourth round.