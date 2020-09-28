Texans to Welcome Up to 13,300 Fans for Sunday’s Game

The Texans traded their best player away for next to nothing and are currently 0-3. So, it’s an open question as to whether anyone wants to come to their games.

However, if anyone does, the Texans will make 13,300 seats available to them on Sunday.

“We’ve followed the league’s protocols that have proven in this kind of environment to be incredibly successful,” Texans President Jamey Rootes told the Houston Chronicle. “We know it’s not just about a football game. This has got to go well for our community to feel comfortable that we can get back to some sense of normalcy. We do feel an incredible responsibility to get it right. Our hope is in the not too distant future that we’re all aligned and that we absolutely can do this, we can do it safe and it will be a wonderful experience for our fans and quite frankly, for our football team.”

The Texans did not had any fans at NRG Stadium for their one and only home game of the season.

“COVID-19 protocols mandated by the NFL and local and state officials remain in effect,” Pro Football Talk reported. “Face coverings and social distancing are among the requirements.

“The Texans submitted an Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan, which was audited by the NFL, to city and county officials for approval.”