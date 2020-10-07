Mike Holmgren Blames Trump for Packer Fans Not Being Allowed to Attend Games

Green Bay Packers coaching legend Mike Holmgren is strangely blaming President Donald Trump for the team’s recent decision to ban fans from Lambeau Field for the rest of the year.

Holmgren, who is not only a Biden backer, but has participated in Biden’s virtual campaign events, blamed the president’s “failure” to respond to COVID-19 crisis for the team’s ban on fans.

“Today’s announcement makes one thing very clear — President Trump’s failure to mount a forceful response to the coronavirus pandemic has had profound consequences for Green Bay’s economy,” Holmgren wrote in a statement on Tuesday that was released through the Biden-Harris campaign.

“Small businesses in the community are paying dearly. We are now months into this crisis, cases are surging across Wisconsin, and President Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get the virus under control,” Holmgren continued.

“It didn’t have to be this bad,” he exclaimed.

The former coach also claimed that the Packer’s fan ban will hurt Green Bay’s economy because fans will not be streaming into the city to spend money.

“As a result of Trump’s failure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” Holmgren accused, “the scaled-down Packers season is devastating to many Green Bay-area businesses.”

Of course, it was not Donald Trump, but Wisconsin’s Democrat Governor, Tony Evers, who locked down the Wisconsin economy. Further, there is no provision in U.S. law for a president to force on the country a uniform reaction to something like a virus. A president has no such power on his own.

Furthermore, even while many Democrat governors complained about the president, most also said that Trump offered them all the materials, supplies, and support they needed when the crisis began. Even virulent anti-Trumper New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised the Trump administration for giving him the things he asked for to deal with the virus.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.