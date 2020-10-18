WATCH: Eagles Fans Attack Ravens Fan in First Game Back from Covid Ban

If there’s a fan base that doesn’t know how to handle defeat (or victory for that matter, but that’s a story for another time) it’s Eagles fans.

Another example of this unbrotherly phenomenon was on display Sunday, as at least two Eagles fans decided to take out their frustrations – the Eagles were losing to the Ravens – on a lone Ravens fan at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field.

WATCH:

1st game back in the stands for Philly scumbags and they are already fighting. Nature is healing. (Via ig:its_dyl_doe) pic.twitter.com/3QTf1pLBQN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 18, 2020

Lincoln Financial had been a very peaceful place up until Sunday. Though, that’s largely because this was the first Sunday that fans were allowed back in the stadium. Full credit must be given to the Ravens fan who stood his ground and traded shots with his attackers before the fight was broken up. Similarly, on the field, the Ravens withstood a furious onslaught from the Eagles before time eventually ran out and Baltimore got their fifth win of the season, 30-28.