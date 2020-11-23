George Takei: ‘I Want to Live in a Country Where Kaepernick is Seen as a Hero and Kyle Rittenhouse Is Seen as a Terrorist’

Colin Kaepernick
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Several Hollywood leftists jumped to Twitter on Sunday and Monday to praise former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and to attack Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager facing charges for shooting purported attackers in Kenosha.

Morgan Freeman (not actor Morgan Freeman, but filmmaker Morgan Freeman) retweeted a message by a United Nations operative that supported Kaepernick and attacked America.

Freeman re-tweeted UN diplomat Mohamad Safa’s Tweet from Sunday afternoon that read, “I want to live in a country where Colin Kaepernick is seen as a hero and Kyle Rittenhouse is seen as a terrorist.”

Later on Sunday evening, Freeman echoed the United Nations operative’s tweet:

By Monday morning, other leftists dutifully followed suit including Star Trek cast member George Takei, actress Betty Buckley, TV producer Mikko Alanne, documentary filmmaker Josh Fox, actor Evan Handler, and many other blue check marked Hollywood liberals.

