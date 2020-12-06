Report: Chiefs Receive ‘Major Scare’ After 7 False-Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Kansas City Chiefs were thrown into a panic this in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday after they received word that seven members of their organization – players and coaches – had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fortunately, all of the tests came back as false positives.

Jay Glazer shared the report via Twitter on Sunday morning.

#Chiefs had a major scare when they got word at 3:30 am they had 7 positive COVID tests (including several coaches). For next 5 hours they had to do contact tracing, wake guys up to re-test and hours later found out they were ALL false positives. Crazy morning for them w a night — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 6, 2020

So, it appears that other than lost sleep, the Chiefs will be otherwise healthy when they take on the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The NFL has been dealing with a rash of coronavirus breakouts. Most notably in Baltimore, where the Ravens have had more than a dozen players and staff test positive over the last two weeks.