Masters Plans on Allowing Limited Fan Attendance

The 2021 Masters Tournament will be held in front of a limited number of fans in attendance, tournament officials said on Tuesday.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, posted a statement on Tuesday speaking to the “confidence” that tournament officials have in its players’ safety.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters’ Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” Ridley said on the tournament’s website. “As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is or will be more important than the well-being of all involved. While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”

Ridley added that Augusta intends to go ahead with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals as scheduled. These two events will also be held before a limited number of fans.

A system of ticket sales or requirements for fans has yet to be announced.

Augusta’s announcement came on the heels of the PGA’s decision to strip Trump National Golf Course at Bedminster of its 2022 PGA Championship.

However, the Trump organization fired back claiming that the PGA “has no right to terminate” the agreement.

