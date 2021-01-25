Police arrested singer Trey Songz on Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs game after a brawl with a police officer, a TMZ video appears to show.

Video shows Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, sitting low in his stadium seat at Arrowhead Stadium as at least one officer tries to detain him. A struggle ensues, during which one of the onlookers can be heard saying, “Trey! don’t do it, man.” Songz is later handcuffed by police.

The singer was allegedly heckled by fans sitting behind him, where a verbal altercation began, TMZ reported. Police approached the scene, and the video appears to show Songz lying low in the stadium seats as officers attempt to remove him.

In the video, fans can also be heard yelling for the cop to be arrested.

Songz, who campaigned for former President Barack Obama, is no stranger to controversy. Last month, a nightclub where he was performing in Columbus, Ohio, was cited for breaking coronavirus restrictions after allowing more than 500 people inside. The singer made headlines for owing $748,870.08 to the IRS in 2015, and in 2018 for allegedly punching a woman at a Los Angeles party.

In July, Songz expressed anger after Houston Rockets guard James Harden wore a ‘Thin Blue Line’ mask.