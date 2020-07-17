James Harden Blasted on Social Media for Wearing ‘Thin Blue Line’ Mask

James Harden
Dylan Gwinn

Houston Rockets guard James Harden is facing significant backlash on the Internet after a picture of him wearing a ‘Thin Blue Line’ mask was tweeted from the Rockets account.

The ‘Thin Blue Line’ mask is worn primarily by those seeking to express support for law enforcement.

Twitter did not take long to react.

While he didn’t quite apologize, a statement followed relatively quickly. Harden told ESPN’s Tim McMahon, his choice in mask was not political.

It’s likely that Harden’s ‘Thin Blue Line’ mask will not be seen again.

