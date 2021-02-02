Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James used a racial slur to respond to a female fan after a confrontation in the stands Monday night as the Lakers battled the Atlanta Hawks.

“Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!” LeBron tweeted Monday evening after the game. According to reports, security escorted two women and two men off the court after the alleged incident.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

Part of the incident seemed to be caught on camera, and the announcers commented on the situation in the stands as the game was stalled:

Juliana Carlos, the woman allegedly at the center of the “Karen” slur, responded as she was allegedly being removed from the stadium on a video. “Just got kicked out of the game for talking sh*t to LeBron James for talking sh*t to my f*cking husband,” Carlos said. “This is such f*cking bullsh*t.”

Woman says she got kicked out of game for telling LeBron James she was going to “fuck him up” after LeBron stared down her husband pic.twitter.com/rcna7q25Dc — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 2, 2021

LeBron gave his own side of the confrontation. “I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out,” he said on a video. “There was a back-and-forth between two grown men. We said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece, and then someone else jumped into it and said their piece, but I don’t think they should’ve been kicked out”:

"At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. … I miss that interaction. … We as players need that interaction." LeBron on his interaction with spectators in Atlanta on Monday: pic.twitter.com/spWDITZqkl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

James, who sees himself as a social justice warrior, has claimed to support anti-racism despite embracing militant anti-police movements such as Black Lives Matter. James has also been especially critical of America and former President Trump. The NBA star is also no stranger to throwing around racially incendiary remarks, in January James said there are “2 Amerikkkas,” when describing the police reaction to the majority white demonstrators who stormed the Capitol on January 6th.