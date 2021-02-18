Jemele Hill Blasts Ted Cruz for Jetting to Cancun as Texans Freeze

Atlantic writer Jemele Hill piled on with others to accuse Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz of being insensitive for being in Cancun, Mexico, while his constituents in Texas suffer from power outages.

On Thursday, Hill hit her Twitter account to accuse Cruz of living it up at a vacation hotspot while his constituents were cut off from their “basic necessities.”

“Pro tip for Ted Cruz,” Hill tweeted. “Next time you want to slink away to Cancun while millions of your constituents are without heat, water, and basic necessities, rent a private jet my guy. Last minute usage of frequent flyer miles will get you caught every time.”

Pro tip for Ted Cruz: Next time you want to slink away to Cancun while millions of your constituents are without heat, water and basic necessities, rent a private jet my guy. Last minute usage of frequent flyer miles will get you caught every time. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 18, 2021

Hill’s jab came after the Associated Press reported that Cruz had traveled to Mexico’s popular resort area with his family.

Photos of Cruz standing in a Texas airport as he headed for Mexico began making the rounds on the Internet.

Others tracked down more information about Cruz’ flight and found that he may have received an upgrade.

Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021

While the senator’s office did not initially respond to inquiries about his family vacation, Republican sources confirmed to Fox News that Cruz did fly to Mexico.

Cruz was also criticized for his 2018 criticism of losing senate candidate Beto O’Rourke for vacationing in Cancun when a cold snap hit Texas that year, not to mention his slam on California for its years of rolling blackouts.

Cruz’ office did finally put out a statement noting that he has been on constant communication with his office:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.