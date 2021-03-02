Attorney: 5-Year-Old Injured in Crash Involving Britt Reid ‘Likely Has Permanent Brain Damage’

March 2 (UPI) — Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl who was hurt in the Feb. 4 car crash that involved former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, likely has permanent brain injuries and still can’t walk, her family said.

Lawyer Tom Porto spoke on behalf of the family Tuesday on Good Morning America. Ariel was one of two children injured when Reid’s truck hit two stopped cars on a highway on-ramp in Kansas City, Mo. She woke from a coma Feb. 15, nearly two weeks after the crash.

“She’s awake, which is a huge development,” Porto said. “She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking. It’s a sad, sad, sad story.”

Reid admitted to drinking alcohol and was on a prescription for Adderall. Police are investigating the incident. Ariel’s 4-year-old cousin, Julianna, also was injured in the crash, but her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Porto said he believes Reid — the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid — should face charges for his involvement in the crash.

“We don’t have the toxicology [report] back,” Porto said. “I don’t know what it is going to be. What I do I know are the statements he made to police the night of. If you have two or three drinks and you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit.

“We are going to be advocating for the most serious charges and most serious sentence Britt Reid can receive.”

Reid’s attorney told Good Morning America that he has had no communication with the family and had “no comment at this time.”

The Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave after the crash. He was not with the Chiefs for their Super Bowl LV appearance Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla. His contract has not been renewed for next season.

A GoFundMe account set up to assist Ariel’s family with medical expenses has raised more than $517,000.

“Ariel, while she is awake, is not the same happy free spirited little girl she was before this horrific crash,” the family said in a statement on the GoFundMe page. “She has a long road to recovery and the things that were once easy for her will no longer be.

“We are so happy she is awake yet so sad at the toll this took on her body and brain. We are thankful for the continued support and love for her right now. No family or child should ever have to go through this.”