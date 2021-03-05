The first person to come across the Tiger Woods crash scene was a local man who told police he found the golf great unconscious.

According to an affidavit submitted by L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl, the bystander said he heard the crash near Rolling Hills Estates, and out of curiosity, he walked to where he heard the sounds coming from, TMZ reported.

The man added that he tried to rouse Tiger after his February 23 wreck, but the golfer was unresponsive.

However, Woods did regain consciousness soon as L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez wrote in his report that the five-time Masters tournament winner was responding to questions by the time he arrived on the scene.

The police reports also say that Woods did not seem to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Deputy Schloegl added that he thinks the data stored in the “black box” of his 2021 GV80 may help shed light on what was happening as the single-car crash occurred. Officials have reportedly obtained a search warrant to have access to this data.

Thus far, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has assured Woods fans that the golfer is not on track to being criminally charged. Villanueva said he feels the incident was just an accident, not a crime.