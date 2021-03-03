Police Get Search Warrant for SUV’s ‘Black Box’ from Tiger Woods Crash

March 3 (UPI) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has executed a search warrant to obtain the “black box” event recorder that was inside Tiger Woods‘ vehicle, as part of its investigation into the crash last week that seriously injured the golf star.

The department told USA Today, CBS News and CNN on Tuesday that it obtained the warrant and said the recorder data could help them determine what occurred during the crash last week near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles.

“We’re trying to determine if a crime was committed,” Sheriff’s Deputy John Schloegl told USA Today. “If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we’ve got to reconstruct the traffic collision, if there was any reckless driving, if somebody was on their cell phone or something like that.

“We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we close out the case, and it was a regular traffic collision.”

The department had to establish probable cause of a crime during the crash to obtain the warrant. Officials said they have decided not to get a warrant for Woods’ blood content, which could have determined if he was under the influence of medication at the time of the crash.

A spokesman said Friday that Woods is is still recovering from leg injuries that have required multiple surgeries.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously said the department won’t charge Woods in the crash.

Woods was driving a 2021 Genesis GV80 on Feb. 23 when the sport-utility vehicle hit a median, crossed into oncoming traffic, hit a curb and rolled over as it went down a hill. No other vehicles were involved.

In 2017, the 15-time golf major champion pleaded guilty to reckless driving after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Police said at the time Woods was found asleep at the wheel in Jupiter, Fla. Woods said the incident was the result of an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medications.