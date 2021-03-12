Tom Brady Agrees to One-Year Extension with Bucs

It would be hard to improve on the first year Tom Brady had in Tampa, but the Bucs are going to give it a try anyway.

Brady and the Bucs came to terms Friday on a contract extension that will keep the future Hall of Famer in Tampa through the 2022 season.

Tom Brady reached agreement with the Buccaneers today on a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension that locks him into Tampa through the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

The Tom-Brady extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million against the cap this year, per sources. The additional voidable years are there to defray the cost. It was another effort from Brady to keep as much of the team together as possible. https://t.co/65qAGO5Px7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

Brady, 43, has talked about playing until he’s 45 and possibly beyond. The extension he agreed to Friday, will help the Bucs keep as many of his teammates with him as possible.