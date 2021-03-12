Tom Brady Agrees to One-Year Extension with Bucs

Tom Brady
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
Dylan Gwinn

It would be hard to improve on the first year Tom Brady had in Tampa, but the Bucs are going to give it a try anyway.

Brady and the Bucs came to terms Friday on a contract extension that will keep the future Hall of Famer in Tampa through the 2022 season.

Brady, 43, has talked about playing until he’s 45 and possibly beyond. The extension he agreed to Friday, will help the Bucs keep as many of his teammates with him as possible.

