A woman accusing Texans QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct says the player is scrubbing old Instagram messages, contacting possible accusers, and seeking out-of-court settlements.

Another three lawsuits were filed against Watson bringing the total number of accusers to 19 on Monday. All are accusing the 25-year-old Houston Texans star of some level of sexual misconduct.

“As a result of the repeated lawsuits against him, Watson is deleting Instagram messages, and contacting those who formally provided him massages in an attempt to settle,” one of the newest lawsuits states, according to the New York Post.

Like some of the past suits, the newest filings accuse Watson of unwanted sexual contact, including touching women with his private parts.

Watson’s attorney, though, shrugged off the player’s efforts to delete posts.

“Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages. That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15th, the day before the first lawsuit was filed,” Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said in a statement on Monday. “We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases.”

“Opposing counsel’s continued statements that these cases aren’t about money do not square with the facts in at least two of these cases,” Hardin added. “It is incredibly irresponsible to continue to make these types of false allegations in this avalanche of anonymous lawsuits, particularly while we are still trying to find out who the accusers are. We will address these issues, and others raised in these cases, in our formal response to the court in the coming weeks.”

Watson’s legal team has also insisted that the accusations against the player are categorically false.

Neither the Texans nor the NFL have made any official statements on the cases other than to say that they are monitoring the situation.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the accusers, insisted that all the allegations are true.

Buzbee said the women “have not brought these cases for money or attention; instead, Plaintiffs seek a change in behavior with regard to Watson and a change of culture in the NFL.”

