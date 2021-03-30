Joe Biden Will Not Throw Out First Pitch on Opening Day

Joe Biden will not be throwing out the Opening Day first pitch when the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, the Washington Post reports.

Chelsea Janes, national baseball reporter for the Washington Post, first reported the news.

“President Biden will not be throwing out the first pitch at Opening Day at Nationals Park Thursday,” Janes wrote on Twitter. “When asked, Nats confirmed he will not throw out the first pitch, but a spokeswoman said ‘We look forward to welcoming President Biden to Nationals Park in the future.'”

Of course, to those who have seen Biden attempt to read a teleprompter or climb a flight of stairs, the news does not come as a shock.

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch of last year’s abbreviated season when the Nationals opened against the New York Yankees.

Janes reported that there had been some discussion of having Fauci perform the honors again. However, she says that will probably happen at a later time.

The Nationals have not said who will throw out the first pitch on Thursday.