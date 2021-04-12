Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Could Be Working on XFL-CFL Title Game

Let us dispense with the obvious “can you smell what the Rock is cooking” references and get right to the point: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is reportedly working on an XFL-CFL championship game.

According to a report from Front Office Sports reporter Michael McCarthy, the XFL and CFL have engaged in a discussion about how best to “collaborate, innovate, and grow the game of football.” Reportedly, according to McCarthy, one of those innovations could be a championship game between the XFL and CFL champs.

McCarthy writes:

Here’s how it could work, a source told Front Office Sports: Both leagues would play their regular seasons — there could be “interleague” games, similar to MLB — and once the respective XFL and CFL champions are crowned, they’d face off in an interleague championship game. There could also be an “All-Star Game” pitting players from both leagues. The long-term objective: the merger of the two pro football leagues.

As McCarthy notes, there is a historical precedent for “clash of champions” games leading to mergers between leagues.

“The modern NFL was born after it agreed to play a ‘World Championship Game’ against the upstart AFL,” McCarthy wrote. “Joe Namath and the New York Jets’ win over the favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III spurred the 1970s merger into one league with two conferences.”

Dwayne Johnson and his partners – RedBird Capital and Dany Garcia – purchased the XFL from WWE President Jim McMahon after the fledgling league crumbled at the outset of the coronavirus.