Buck 590 Paradigm Spring Assisted Flip EDC Knife

The Buck Knives 590 Paradigm is an assisted spring flip knife with G10 handles and a locking mechanism that ensures the knife stays locked open when you are relying on it most.

The 590 Paradigm comes in 4.8 ounces with a pocket clip and textured G10 handles which are available in black or brown. The handles enhance the grip when the knife is in use and they bring integrity to the look of the knife by being chip and temperature resistant.

The 590 Paradigm uses “ASAP assisted opening technology” to quickly open the knife, which is then kept locked by the Buck “Shift Mechanism rotating bolster lock.” The Buck-centric locking mechanism not only means the knife stays open when you need it to stay open, but also prevents the knife from opening prematurely.

Our 590 Paradigm came with Brown G10 handles and proved perfect for everyday carry (EDC). The knife is well-suited to one handed operation, just as advertised, and it is light enough that it is comfortable to carry all day.

Like all Buck Knives, the 590 Paradigm is Made in the U.S.A. and ships with a “Forever Warranty.”

