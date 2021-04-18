LeBron James, Lakers Will Not Visit Biden During DC Trip

LeBron James would not visit the White House when President Trump was in office, and he won’t visit Joe Biden there either, at least for now.

Citing NBA Covid restrictions and scheduling conflicts, the Lakers will not visit the White House when they play the Wizards in Washington later this month, USA Today reports.

While champions from the major pro and collegiate sports leagues typically visit the White House to be honored for their achievements, no such visit has taken place since 2016, when LeBron James, then a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, made the trip to visit President Obama.

After 2016, White House visits became a contentious political issue as the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia Eagles, and other pro and college teams snubbed White House invites in protest of Trump.

Biden’s election was hailed by activist NBA stars such as Steph Curry and LeBron James.

After Biden gained the presidency, Steph Curry tweeted at James: “Yoooo @KingJames y’all can go to the White House and celebrate y’all title G!”

James replied: “YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too!”

Now it appears James can save the tequila and vino.

“The Lakers, who won the 2020 title in October in the NBA’s Orlando bubble, have yet to hold a championship parade because of COVID-19 concerns,” the New York Post reports.

In February, the White House announced that the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be invited to visit Biden when the White House is deemed Covid safe. Though, no one really knows when that will be.