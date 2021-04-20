‘You Don’t Need a Jury Trial’: The Pittsburgh Penguins React to Chauvin Verdict

A constitutionally mandated jury of his peers delivered a verdict of guilty to Derek Chauvin on all three counts he faced in the death of George Floyd.

However, according to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the jury verdict was unnecessary in proving that Chauvin “murdered” George Floyd.

The Pittsburgh Penguins posted a statement from team President and CEO David Morehouse.

“You don’t need a jury trial to watch the video and know that George Floyd was murdered. We are engaging with our employees who have experienced racial injustice, and we are redoubling our efforts in the community to fight racism and promote positive social change. We hope today’s verdict provides some semblance of healing to the Floyd family,” Morehouse wrote.

“Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday afternoon of second and third-degree murder along with second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in May,” Breitbart’s Josh Caplan wrote. “Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced eight weeks from today.”

The Penguins are far from the only sports organization to weigh in on the verdict. Though, they were the only ones to suggest that a jury trial was somehow not needed.

LeBron James posted a one-word response – “ACCOUNTABILITY” – in response to the verdict.

ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021

Atlantic writer and former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill posted a similar tweet:

This is accountability. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 20, 2021

The NFL said that the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin does not “undo the loss of life” and that George Floyd should be “here with us today.”

Statement from the NFL: pic.twitter.com/5xM6mgMKVN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2021

Chauvin is due for sentencing eight weeks from today.