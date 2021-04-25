WATCH: Chris Weidman Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury During UFC 261

Chris Weidman
UFC Middleweight Chris Weidman’s first kick of the night was also his last kick of the night, and it will be the last kick he delivers in the Octagon for a long time.

Mere moments into his fight against Uriah Hall, the former UFC champ delivered a kick to Hall’s leg that snapped Weidman’s leg in half.

WATCH: (NSFW)

The extent of and horrific nature of the injury was obvious, and the fight was stopped immediately. Weidman was taken out of the arena on a stretcher and transported to a local Jacksonville hospital, where he was set to undergo surgery on Sunday.

“I feel so bad for him,” Hall told Joe Rogan after the fight.. “I hope he’s OK. I wish his family well if you guys are watching.”

Weidman, ironically, was on the receiving end of a leg kick gone bad earlier in his career. In 2013, UFC legend Anderson Silva broke his leg after kicking Weidman’s leg at UFC 168.

