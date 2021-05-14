WATCH: Padres Fan Knocks Out Rockies Fan with One Punch

baseball bat
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Dylan Gwinn

The biggest hit at the Rockies-Padres game on Wednesday did not occur on the diamond; instead, it took place on the jaw of a slow-reacting Rockies fan.

The Padres fan cared not that he was greatly outnumbered by Rockies fans when he strutted across the aisle to take on the purple-clad Rockies fan. Instead, he calmly approached while talking (inaudible) trash and delivered a punch that immediately put the Rockies fan to sleep.

From another angle:

The heavy-handed Padres fan was immediately beset upon by several Rockies fans and/or friends of the knockout victim. According to the fan who reportedly shot the video, the dispute began when the Padres fan’s father got ejected from the stadium for vaping.

No charges were filed.

The Padres and Rockies split the double-header, with San Diego winning the early game and Colorado winning the late game.



