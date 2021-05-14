WATCH: Padres Fan Knocks Out Rockies Fan with One Punch

The biggest hit at the Rockies-Padres game on Wednesday did not occur on the diamond; instead, it took place on the jaw of a slow-reacting Rockies fan.

The Padres fan cared not that he was greatly outnumbered by Rockies fans when he strutted across the aisle to take on the purple-clad Rockies fan. Instead, he calmly approached while talking (inaudible) trash and delivered a punch that immediately put the Rockies fan to sleep.

From another angle:

San Diego fasho winning World Series. pic.twitter.com/G5ojD3QsFz — BIG MEX (@MexicoMerio) May 13, 2021

The heavy-handed Padres fan was immediately beset upon by several Rockies fans and/or friends of the knockout victim. According to the fan who reportedly shot the video, the dispute began when the Padres fan’s father got ejected from the stadium for vaping.

Guy who filmed the Padres fan punching the Rockies fan explains that it all started because the guy's dad got kicked out of the game for vaping (via @KKTV11News) pic.twitter.com/TS0my3BmfI — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 14, 2021

No charges were filed.

The person who threw the first punch, was contacted by police. However, the person struck did not want to press charges. No one was arrested. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 13, 2021

The Padres and Rockies split the double-header, with San Diego winning the early game and Colorado winning the late game.