Redmond: Breitbart Sports 2021 PGA Championship Preview

The best golfers in the world have teed it up to finally settle the score of who is the best golfer in the world…on this particular week and this particular course. That’s right- it’s the 103rd PGA Championship at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. You have questions, and I have answers.

Can you tell us about the Ocean Course, Dan?

The Ocean Course was designed by Pete Dye and his wife, Alice. Alice Dye was a great golfer herself and had significant input into course design. Pete Dye became interested in golf course architecture when he was in the Army at Fort Bragg. He would often play Pinehurst No.2 and got to know famed designer Donald Ross.

The Ocean Course is Dye’s masterpiece and possibly the hardest course in the country. This will be a true test of golf, and the winner will have been put through the wringer. If the wind blows, look for a winning score of only about 5 under par.

Who will win?

I think we will finally get the long-awaited showdown of Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. These guys have been on top of the golf world for the past 10 years but have never had that great head-head match-up that golf fans would love to see. They played together on Saturday at the 2016 Masters, where Spieth beat Rory by 4 shots. Neither player played well, and there was never any drama. The drama came the next day when Spieth hit two balls into the water on 12 to give away his second Masters. The two have never played singles against one another at the Ryder Cup. Golf Gods willing, this will be the year they are paired together on a Sunday and have a duel down the stretch. It’s obviously unlikely as there are 156 players in the tournament, but their games are trending in the right direction, so don’t be surprised if they battle it out on Sunday. I don’t think the two players really like each other all that much either. All pro golfers are polite and kind to one another – that’s just standard operating procedure on tour. But having seen too many tournaments and talked to people in the know, these guys have very different personalities. Spieth is a tactician and takes forever to play a shot. He will have long, drawn-out conversations with his caddie even when he is hitting a lay-up shot. McIlroy plays quickly and doesn’t

overanalyze his golf shots. I have seen him visibly annoyed when playing with Spieth. Of course, they are not overt about their dislike…this isn’t Bloods vs. Crips, but you can kind of see if you watch closely. Ideally, it will come down to the famed 18th hole at the Ocean Course, and tensions will be high. Spieth will be going for the career Grand Slam, and McIlroy will be trying for his 5th major. Maybe someone makes a putt, and we get a real testy handshake. For golf, that would seem like a bench-clearing brawl. I’ll say it will be Rory saving par on 18 to edge out Spieth by a stroke.

Can you bet on the PGA Championship?

Yes, you can! Everyone has an online betting app now.

