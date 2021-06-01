Court Docs: Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Threatened to Kill Wife

Recently disclosed court documents claim that Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna threatened to kill his wife as the two argued bitterly about infidelity.

As the Associated Press reports:

A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia said officers responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon and entered a home where the front door was open and they heard screaming coming from inside. The statement said officers witnessed Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall.

“He threatened to kill her, and she threatened to call 911,” the affidavit claims. “She took his cellphone from a table and called 911.”

The police statement also says that Ozuna struck his wife, Genesis, with his arm, which had a cast on it from an injury he suffered last week.

The trouble began when Ozuna grabbed two of his wife’s cellphones while she was showering and refused to give them back. From there, Genesis Ozuna chased her husband around their property while trying to retrieve the phones before eventually coming back into the residence and calling the police.

It was during the struggle over the phones that Ozuna allegedly struck and attempted to strangle his wife.

“Victim stated that said accused grabbed her by the throat by wrapping his fingers around [her neck],” the affidavit says. “He then held her up against the wall, preventing her from breathing.”

This is not the first time the Ozuna’s relationship has turned violent. Last June, Genesis Ozuna was arrested for hitting her husband’s eye with a soap dish.

The Braves released a statement saying they are aware of the situation and will withhold further comment until the completion of an investigation.

Statement from the Atlanta Braves: pic.twitter.com/qISsfrUAiL — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 30, 2021

Ozuna was released Monday on $20,000 bond.