WATCH: Memorial Leader Jon Rahm Pulled Over Positive Coronavirus Test

Despite his six-shot lead, pro golfer Jon Rham was removed following the third round from the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, Saturday, thanks to a positive coronavirus test.

Rahm, the defending champion and second-ranked golfer in the world, was informed of the disastrous test as he walked off the 18th green at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Surreal TV moment as six-stroke leader Jon Rahm learns he tested positive for COVID and Jim Nantz tries to make sense of it without knowing what Rahm's been told pic.twitter.com/WvD6LmAlxs — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

“I’m very disappointed in having to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament. This is one of those things that happens in life, one of those moments where how we respond to a setback defines us as people,” Rahm wrote in a statement. “I’m very thankful that my family and I are all OK. I will take all of the necessary precautions to be safe and healthy, and I look forward to returning to the golf course as soon as possible.

“Thank you to all of the fans for their support, and I’m looking forward to watching the showdown tomorrow afternoon with you all.”

Thoughts after today’s round pic.twitter.com/gWkBAWE42F — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) June 6, 2021

Rahm had been informed ahead of the tournament that he was subject to testing because contract tracing found he had been in contact with someone who recently tested positive for the virus, the PGA reported according to ESPN.

The defending tournament champ, who is asymptomatic, was allowed to continue playing because each day since the alert, he had tested negative for the virus. He was also restricted from using indoor facilities while he played. But on Saturday, that all changed when he returned a positive result.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, obviously,” PGA Tour senior vice president of tournament administration Andy Levinson said. “The protocol that we have had in place for the last 50 events is being followed to the letter, and unfortunately we are in a situation where we are this evening.”

“Rahm, the winner of five PGA Tour events, is asymptomatic. He is required to isolate for 10 days unless he is negative on two COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart. That puts him in isolation until June 15, two days before the start of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where Rahm won the 2017 PGA Tour event,” ESPN reported.

Scottie Schauffle, who has since been cleared of the virus, said Rahm told him that he was out thanks to the testing as they left the 18th green.

“He just goes, ‘Good luck tomorrow,’ and I’m like, ‘Thanks, man. You play good, too.’ I was just really confused,” Scheffler said. “He’s like, ‘No, man, I just tested positive.’ My heart just sank. It’s terrible that happened. I think it’s terrible they told him in front of the cameras. It just stinks for him.”

PGA officials said that the coronavirus protocols would not allow Rahm to finish the tournament, even if he did so with few followers, because it would not comply with CDC guidelines.

Rahm was a ten to one favorite to win the tournament. But now, Patrick Cantlay is tied for first with Collin Morikawa at 12 under.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.