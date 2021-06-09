Montez Sweat ‘Not a Fan’ of Washington’s Coronavirus Vaccine Plan

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat is not very happy with the team’s plan to persuade its players to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

“I probably won’t get vaccinated until I got more facts and that type of stuff, but I’m not a fan of it at all,” Sweat said according to MSN news. “I haven’t caught COVID yet. I don’t see me treating COVID until I actually get COVID.”

The team has been trying to convince players to get the vaccine and has launched an information campaign to cajole them into agreeing.

“We’re slowly getting more and more players vaccinated,” head coach Ron Rivera recently exclaimed. “It’s a choice. They’ve got to make a choice. We’re trying to stress the fact that if we can get to herd immunity, we’ll really be able to get out there and enjoy things, so hopefully, that’ll happen.”

Sweat said he understood that the team mostly wants to ensure that players can travel anywhere — including overseas — with ease. But he also feels that players have to be allowed to have their own beliefs.

“But everybody has their own beliefs, and they’re entitled to their own decision,” the 24-year-old Sweat said.

To try and help out, coach Rivera added that they brought a “vaccine expert” to convince the players that the vaccine is safe.

“There’s a lot of messaging out there that they get off Twitter, and some of it’s good, and some of it’s bad,” Rivera said according to Pro Football Talks.

