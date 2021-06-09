WATCH: Fan Booted from Fenway After Unfurling ‘Trump Won’ Banner

Fenway
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

As more and more Trump supporters are finding out, few things will get you kicked out of an MLB park faster than displaying a “Trump Won” banner.

The most recent proof of that came from Boston’s Fenway Park Monday as security removed a fan after displaying a pro-Trump banner.

The banner unveiling occurred during the fourth inning of the Red Sox game against the Miami Marlins.

Like the “Trump Won Save America” banner display at Yankee Stadium in May, the fans booed lustily, and the Trump supporters were removed from the stadium.

Like New York, Boston is deep-blue country and the jeering and boos of fans at the reminder of Trump is to be expected. That’s also what makes it funny.

