Barstool President Says Charles Barkley Can Call San Antonio Women Fat if He Works for Him

Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy has assured TNT commentator Charles Barkley that he can call the women of San Antonio, Texas, fat all he wants if he comes to work for Barstool.

On Monday, Barkley appeared on a D.C. radio program and told fans that his bosses at Turner Sports had cracked down on his jokes about the “big ole women” of San Antonio and told him to stop with his joking around.

“If you crack a joke the wrong way,” Barkley said of the issue, “they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, you crossed the line.’ I mean, they won’t even let me talk about San Antonio anymore when I’m always talking about their big ole women down in San Antonio.

“You can’t even have fun nowadays without these characters trying to get you canceled and things like that,” Barkley added. “I’m trying to hang on for another couple of years until I’m 60, and then they can kiss my ass. I’m only working until 60. I’ve already told them that. I’m not working until the day I die. That’s just stupid. And if I don’t have enough money by now, I’m an idiot, anyway. They should fire me, anyway.”

But now, Dave Portnoy, the co-founder of the popular sports website, Barstool Sports, says that he would never take away Barkley’s freedom of speech if he worked for him.

Portnoy jumped to Twitter with a veiled offer:

Hey @charlesbarkley I suddenly have 60 million laying around 📞 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2021

Then Portnoy added that Barkley would have free rein as a Barstooler, saying, “I pledge that if Charles Barkley works for me, he can call the women of San Antonio fat and gross as much as he wants.”

I pledge that if Charles Barkley works for me he can call the women of San Antonio fat and gross as much as he wants — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2021

Barkley has not replied to the offer, of course, but if he retires from Turner in a few years like he says he will, maybe he will turn up on Barstool after all?

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.