WATCH: Indians Manager Terry Francona Ejects Umpire

I’m not outta here! You’re outta here! Is probably exactly what Indians manager Terry Francona was thinking just before he pulled off one of the more classic moves in recent umpire-manager history.
The moment came in the 8th inning of Friday night’s game against Kansas City when Francona, known as “Tito” to many, hotly protested a call by umpire James Hoye. What followed, was definitely the best moment of the game.
YOU DON’T THROW TITO OUT, TITO THROWS YOU OUT pic.twitter.com/nI9GEMuByd
— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 10, 2021
Here is the truly bizarre play that set “Tito” off.
Sure, why the hell not. pic.twitter.com/MEHuFEC0b3
— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) July 10, 2021
After the game Francona offered his thoughts on the highly unusual double play.
Francona on the double play at 3rd pic.twitter.com/KH0w4NoLic
— Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) July 10, 2021
The Indians won the game 2-1.

