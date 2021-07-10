WATCH: Indians Manager Terry Francona Ejects Umpire

Terry Francona
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

I’m not outta here! You’re outta here! Is probably exactly what Indians manager Terry Francona was thinking just before he pulled off one of the more classic moves in recent umpire-manager history.

The moment came in the 8th inning of Friday night’s game against Kansas City when Francona, known as “Tito” to many, hotly protested a call by umpire James Hoye. What followed, was definitely the best moment of the game.

Here is the truly bizarre play that set “Tito” off.

After the game Francona offered his thoughts on the highly unusual double play.

The Indians won the game 2-1.

.

