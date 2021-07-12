WATCH: Phillies Velasquez Gets in Heated Argument with Fan Outside Fenway

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez got into an argument with a fan outside of Fenway Park after a tough outing over the weekend.

Velasquez was boarding the team bus when a fan shouted for him to “learn how to pitch.” Oddly, Velasquez heard the comment despite wearing headphones. In the second clip, the pitcher emerges from the bus and begins arguing with the fan, telling him to “shut up” and calling him a “fat ass.”

This led up to it. pic.twitter.com/Dp35rcK3jx — Matt Rappa (@mattrappasports) July 11, 2021

The incident capped a brutal night for Velasquez who gave up six runs and eight hits to Boston.

The rest of the season been much better. “In 18 games, he’s recorded a 5.35 ERA and 77 strikeouts,” Fox News reports. “Right now, he has a career-low ERA+ with 74 and a 9.6 SO/9 ratio.”