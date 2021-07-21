WATCH: Stadium Security Lays Out Yankees Fan Running on the Field

Yankee Fan
AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Warner Todd Huston

Stadium security laid out a Yankees fan who ran out onto the field at Yankees Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, the fan ran out onto the field during the top of the sixth inning as the Yankees faced the Phillies, but he was quickly waylaid by security and escorted off the field.

The fan made it to center field before being obliterated by a security guard. And it wasn’t long before the security team swarmed him.

The New York Police Dept. identified the errant fan as Leonardo Lertora-Leiva. He was charged with 3 misdemeanors, including criminal trespass.

The running fan comes on the heels of another incident on Saturday when a fan threw a ball at Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo.

The fan was banned for life from attending all Major League Baseball games.

On top of all that, Catherine Varitek, the wife of former Red Sox catcher and current assistant coach Jason Varitek, said that a Yankees fan spit on her and her 9-year-old daughter.

