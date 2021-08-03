WATCH: Panthers Cut Player After ‘Unacceptable’ Hit During Practice

Football coaches always want to see their players give maximum effort when the pads are on, but what Panthers defensive back J.T. Ibe did on Tuesday went way too far.

It also got him kicked off the team.

Ibe hit Panthers receiver Kevin Kirkwood while the receiver was in a defenseless position. Kirkwood was placed on a backboard before being taken off the field.

Here’s the hit from JT Ibe that got him kicked out of practice and saw Keith Kirkwood stretchered off. #Panthers 🎥: @PanthersOnTap pic.twitter.com/i5WOiBNPS6 — Dean Jones (@DeanJones_) August 3, 2021

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called the hit completely unacceptable. He also updated Kirkwood’s condition, saying that the receiver had movement in his extremities.

Matt Rhule called JT Ibe’s hit on WR Keith Kirkwood that sent Kirkwood to the hospital “completely unacceptable.”

Ibe was kicked out of practice; Rhule was obviously furious. Kirkwood does have movement in his extremities, thankfully, Rhule also said. pic.twitter.com/9eDnixmRGc — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) August 3, 2021

Ibe, who played at Rice and South Carolina, was waived after practice.