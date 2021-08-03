WATCH: Panthers Cut Player After ‘Unacceptable’ Hit During Practice

JT Ibe
AP Photo/Neil Redmond
Dylan Gwinn

Football coaches always want to see their players give maximum effort when the pads are on, but what Panthers defensive back J.T. Ibe did on Tuesday went way too far.

It also got him kicked off the team.

Ibe hit Panthers receiver Kevin Kirkwood while the receiver was in a defenseless position. Kirkwood was placed on a backboard before being taken off the field.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called the hit completely unacceptable. He also updated Kirkwood’s condition, saying that the receiver had movement in his extremities.

Ibe, who played at Rice and South Carolina, was waived after practice.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.