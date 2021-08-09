Professional Bodybuilder John Meadows Dies at 49

Well-known bodybuilder and coach John Meadows died “unexpectedly” and peacefully” at his home on Sunday, according to a Facebook post.

The post, signed by Brooke Nappo and written on behalf of Meadows’ wife, told of the “shock” the family was experiencing due to his sudden passing.

“Dear Friends & Family,” the statement read. “This morning John passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in their home. As you can imagine this is a complete shock to her and the boys.

“She will update as soon as she can. Please know she is very thankful for all the prayers and support she knows her and the boys will receive from you.”

According to the New York Post:

Known as the “Mountain Dog,” Meadows competed in bodybuilding competitions for over 30 years. He entered his first competition at the age of 13 in 1985 while also pursuing his passion for powerlifting.

In a sport known for having more than its fair share of ego-driven characters, Meadows had none. On his popular YouTube channel, mountaindog1, Meadows showcased other athletes and made several great videos featuring his twin sons. In particular, he had several segments devoted to his son’s impressive yo-yo skills.

Fatherhood was something that Meadows did not have modeled for him. His father was not in his life. On another YouTube channel, Mark Bell’s Power Project, Meadows was asked whether he was always able to maintain a “positive demeanor” given that he never knew his father and his mother, a drug addict, died when he was very young.

Meadows, however, did not feel that losing his parents and being raised by his grandmother was a cause for sorrow.

“You know, I think I’ve always been pretty happy honestly,” Meadows replied. “I never knew my dad, but I never knew him. So, there was nothing to be sad about. There wasn’t anything there, to begin with.”

Meadows then explained how it was a “blessing” to have his grandmother raise him, given his mother’s struggles with alcoholism and drugs. While acknowledging that he faced struggles and challenges in his life, Meadows stressed that it’s precisely those challenges that “make us who we are.”

In 2005, Meadows was diagnosed with a rare colon disease that forced doctors to remove his entire colon. Undeterred, he competed again in 2007 and earned his pro card by coming in first at the 2015 NPC Universe, Bodybuilding Over 40 Overall.

Meadows is survived by his wife and two sons.