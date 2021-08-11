LAPD Union Demands NBA Punish Jaxson Hayes for Alleged Assault on Cops, Using N-Word

The union representing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is asking the NBA to punish one of their players for allegedly assaulting their officers and calling them the n-word.

Jaxson Hayes, a center for the New Orleans Pelicans, was involved in an altercation with police last month after officers were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute.

The police claim that Hayes became unruly and violent after they arrived. Footage of the incident begins at 1:09 mark.

In a letter obtained by TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL), asks NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to discipline Hayes for his alleged actions.

“Mr. Silver,” the union said in the letter, “the actions of your player were unlawful, completely unacceptable and are as clear a prima facie case of violating several of the National Basketball Association policies as we have seen.”

“We respectfully request that you immediately initiate a thorough investigation into Mr. Hayes’ actions before, during and after the incident and to take appropriate corrective action to hold Mr. Hayes accountable.

“The video is clear. Your swift action in this incident is warranted.”

In addition to the alleged assault, the union wants the NBA to take action against Hayes for his use of the n-word.

“We ask you to investigate Mr. Hayes’ use of the ‘N-word’ during the incident,” the union wrote “and based on the obvious evidence, hold him accountable for the blatant violation of the NBA’s values of ‘equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect.’”

The LAPPL claims that swift action against Jaxson will “send an unequivocal message that assaulting police officers will never be tolerated by the NBA.”

The NBA has perhaps been the most vocal of the three major sports leagues in protesting and speaking out against what many NBA players believe is a pattern of police brutality against minorities.

“Given the severity of this incident, we sincerely hope you take decisive action in this case,” the letter stated.