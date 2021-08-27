Not Your Grandpa’s Shotgun: Henry X Model .410 Lever Action

The Henry X Model lever action .410 shotgun is not your grandpa’s shotgun, but it would be if he were around to hold it and see the “Made in America” pride that goes into every detail of the firearm.

The X Model .410 has a 6-round 2 1/2″ shell capacity and a black synthetic stock with a Picatinny rail on the bottom for mounting a light. Adding the light makes the X Model .410 a great nighttime home or campsite defense firearm.

The X Model .410 also has swivel studs for attaching a sling, and the barrel is internally threaded so the choke can be changed. (The X Model .410 ships with a full choke.)

We keep an X Model .410 with a light attached and a magazine full of Winchester Defender ammunition by the bed. When camping, the shotgun is placed on the floor of the tent under my cot. The Defender .410 rounds have proven a perfect defensive match for the X Model, packing a punch sufficient to keep innocents safe in a close encounter in the dead of night.

The X Model .410 is also a great snake gun and a great gun for a mom or dad to use to help their kids learn how to shoot. As far as learning to shoot goes, the X Model .410 is just fun. Load the gun with some inexpensive rounds and shoot soda cans, stationary clay pigeons, and/or paper targets, and enjoy time together.

The Henry motto is “Made in America or Not Made at All,” and that is the guiding principle on every gun Henry makes. American pride shines through with the X Model .410.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.