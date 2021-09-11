WATCH: Every Army Football Player Takes the Field with an American Flag During Stirring 9/11 Tribute

Every single player on Army’s football team ran onto the field carrying an American flag in a 9/11 tribute that will not soon be forgotten.

WATCH:

Every Army football player ran on the field carrying an American flag today. This is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/2yaCuWk4My — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2021

The Black Knights not only impressed during the pre-game, but they also took care of business during the game. As a result, securing a 38-35 victory over Western Kentucky.