WATCH: Every Army Football Player Takes the Field with an American Flag During Stirring 9/11 Tribute

Every single player on Army’s football team ran onto the field carrying an American flag in a 9/11 tribute that will not soon be forgotten.
WATCH:
Every Army football player ran on the field carrying an American flag today. This is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/2yaCuWk4My
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2021
Here come the Black Knights‼️#GoArmy | #LastoftheHard pic.twitter.com/ETMGx9rsue
— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) September 11, 2021
The Black Knights not only impressed during the pre-game, but they also took care of business during the game. As a result, securing a 38-35 victory over Western Kentucky.
.
