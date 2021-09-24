TV Host Who Proposed to Tom Brady Accused of Embezzling $146 Million from Mexico

Tom Brady
Harry How/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

A Mexican TV host who famously proposed to NFL star Tom Brady during a sideline interview is reportedly on the run from Mexican authorities for embezzling $146 million in Mexican government funding.

Inés Gómez-Mont Arena and her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, have been accused by Mexican authorities of scamming Mexico’s Ministry of the Interior out of three billion pesos ($146 U.S. dollars) between 2016 and 2017, the New York Post reported.

The pair could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted of embezzling.

Gómez-Mont is best known to NFL fans for donning a wedding veil and crashing a 2008 Patriots-Giants Super Bowl press conference where she proposed to Tom Brady on camera.

An amused Brady turned her down, saying he was a “I’m a one-woman man,” referring to then-girlfriend and supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Only months after Gómez-Mont’s stunt, Brady and Bundchen married.

Gómez-Mont later repeated the stunt by asking quarterback Eli Manning to marry her.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in...

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Mexican federal government has issued a locate and capture request to the international police agency Interpol for the apprehension of Gómez-Mont and her husband.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.